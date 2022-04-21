Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

