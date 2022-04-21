Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.