Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $633.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.