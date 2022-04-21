Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 46,437 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $261,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.