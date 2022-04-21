Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.