New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

