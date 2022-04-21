Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.32). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.25), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.
About Northgate (LON:NTG)
