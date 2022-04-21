Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

