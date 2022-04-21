NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.57 and traded as high as C$13.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 527,653 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.57.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.