Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

