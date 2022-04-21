OneMain (OMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in OneMain by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

