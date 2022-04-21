Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $241,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

