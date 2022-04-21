Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HWM opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

