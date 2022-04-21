Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $205,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $443.40 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.99 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

