Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $213,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

