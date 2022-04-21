Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $222,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

