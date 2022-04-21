Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

CW stock opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

