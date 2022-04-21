Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 198,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.