Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

