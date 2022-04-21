Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

