Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.81 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92.

