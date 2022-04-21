Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 99,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 101,509 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

