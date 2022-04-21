Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

