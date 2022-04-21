Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $31.89 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.