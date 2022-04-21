Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

