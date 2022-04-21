Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $92,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

