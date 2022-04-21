Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

