Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PriceSmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PriceSmart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $850,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,051,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $95.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

