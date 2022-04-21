Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,096 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

