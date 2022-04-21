Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 88 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $248.90 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.04 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.58.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

