Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.