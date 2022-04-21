Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,583 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

