Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ODP by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ODP by 906.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ODP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ODP opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

