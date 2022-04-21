Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

