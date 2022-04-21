Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

