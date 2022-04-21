Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NET stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 0.69.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
