Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NET stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

