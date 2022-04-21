Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 101,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

