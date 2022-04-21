Piper Sandler Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $30.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Olaplex has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

