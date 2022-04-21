POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

