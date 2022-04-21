Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).
The firm has a market capitalization of £315.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.21.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFC)
