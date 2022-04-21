PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 137,038 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

