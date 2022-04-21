PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 137,038 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
