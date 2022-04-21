PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,395.04

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395.04 ($18.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,524 ($19.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.52), with a volume of 4,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,725 ($22.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £638.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

