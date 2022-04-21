Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.11. Precipio shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 31,511 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

