Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRO. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

