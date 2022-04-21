Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
