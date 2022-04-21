Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

