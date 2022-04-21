Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $622,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

