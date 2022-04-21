Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

