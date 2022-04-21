Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $614,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

