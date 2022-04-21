Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Up 0.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $83.90. 18,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 57,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.
About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
